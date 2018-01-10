PRA imposes penalties on car dealers

Salim Ahmed

Pakistan Revenue Authority (PRA) has imposed penalties on 12 non-compliant unauthorized car dealerships in Lahore.

Car dealers like Allah Hoo Motors, Kashmir Motors, Car Castle, Tariq Cars, along with others have been issued show causes notices on the bases that they have been providing taxable services without registration and payment of Punjab sales tax. With a right to appeal penalties ranging from Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 300,000 depending upon case to case have been imposed.

The car dealerships were offered reduce rate scheme of 5 % but only a few complied with the registration.