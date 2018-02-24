PRA holds RIMS balloting at Faisalabad

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

An event was organized, to mark the 7th, 8th and 9th balloting of Amanat Scheme under the thriving and popular Restaurant Invoice Monitoring Scheme, by Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) at Faisalabad on Friday

Mayor Faisalabad, Mr Razzaq Malik announced the names of the winners for prizes of Umrah tickets, Tablets, Food Coupons and LED TVs. The chief guest in his remarks congratulated PRA for its innovative way of generating taxes and spreading awareness about the benefits and uses of taxes amongst the masses. He reiterated the government’s stance to adopt innovative tax generating ideas and conduct workshops to educate the people of Pakistan. He showed his satisfaction on the progress made by PRA in such short time period and assured PRA his full support to grow as a modern, state of the art tax collecting agency.

Chairman PRA Dr. Raheel Siddiqui talked about the reforms under taken by PRA for the achievement of its target such as Restaurant Invoice Monitoring System (RIMS) in Faisalabad and its associated Amanat Scheme, Inclusion of BOP for tax collection, Commencement of senior & junior Internship program and setting up of Virtual learning environment(VLE) for training of officers. The Chairman also shed light on the commencement of Tax Clinics for various sectors. He further reiterated his departments future plans to collaborate with FBR, Excise & Taxation, Social Security & Industrial Department for sharing of tax payer directory, expansion of its Invoice Monitoring System to other big cities of Rawalpindi and Multan with the inclusion of Hotels, Marriages halls, & Courier Services.