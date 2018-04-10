PRA holds poster competition

Salim Ahmed

With the objective of creating tax awareness amongst the general public especially the youth, the Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) held a poster competition here at Al-Hamra Art Gallery. With the slogan “Your tax makes it possible,” the event was a part of this year’s Tax Day celebrations.

The event was inaugurated by Executive Director, Al-Hamra Captain Muhammad Atta. In his remarks he commended Chairman PRA’s initiative in organizing such healthy activities where the youth can express their gratitude in the form of art work and requested the participants to pay taxes timely for their own benefit. He also stated that Al-Hamra is always available to PRA for such events.