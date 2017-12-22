PRA, GIZ organize Tax Clinic

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) organized a tax clinic in collaboration with GIZ Germany for public sector withholding agents to lend necessary understanding of concerned laws.

PRA spokesman said Punjab sales tax on services (withholding) Rules 2015 are applicable on all government departments including public sector corporations.

A large number of representatives from various departments attended the clinic to sharpen their understanding on tax laws.

PRA expects a substantial increase in collection of provincial sales tax from these public sector organisations.