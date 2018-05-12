PRA conducts RIMS balloting for restaurants

Our Correspondent

Faisalabad

The 10th, 11th and 12th balloting of Restaurant Invoice Monitoring System (RIMS) for Faisalabad restaurants under the popular Amanat Scheme was conducted by Punjab Revenue Authority on 11th May 2018 in a local hotel at Faisalabad Honorable Chief Guests, Mayor Faisalabad, Mr. Muhammad Razzaq Malik and Chairman District Council Mr. Zahid Nazir graced the occasion and overlooked the balloting and announced the names of the winners of the current balloting and distributed prizes including motor car, motor bike, umrah ticket, etc among the winners of the previous balloting.

The chief guest Mayor Mr. Razzaq in his remarks appreciated PRA for its effort in introducing such an innovative system for generating taxes and spreading tax awareness among the general public. He further stressed the need for the introduction of such smart innovative tax generating ideas where the authority receives taxes by restaurant owners on the pressure of the general public. He also instructed PRA to keep on working on the vision of the Chief Minster Mr. Shahbaz Sharif and showed his satisfaction on the progress made by PRA in such a short time period while assuring PRA his full support as and when required.