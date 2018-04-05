PRA Chairman pays gratitude to taxpaying women

Staff Reporter

As a part of Tax Day celebrations, the Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) organized a panel discussion on “A Taxpaying woman is more vocal and guardian of her rights” at KC University.

The discussion panellist included Ms. Dr Mira Phailbus, Ms Nishat Mummunka Chairperson (TAAP), Ms. Faiqa Mansab(writer) Ms. Nighat Dad (Digital rights activist), Mehreen Syed (Social Activist & Model and Ms. Feryal Ali Gohar (Lead Consultant, Cultural Heritage Management Plans) The focus of the discussion was to shed light on the importance of taxation for the fulfilment of women basic rights, the importance of generating awareness leading to a tax prepared society and the significance of women in developing a tax culture in society. The discussion was a part of a 10- day long Tax Day annual celebrations. PRA Chairperson Dr. Raheal Ahmed Siddiqui in his opens remarks praised the way women have been working in the society and have brought about a major change in the working environment on the workplace. He also paid tribute to women by saying, women have been contributing in this world since day one and we cannot thank them any less than what they have given.

Though we have been living in a male dominant society but today’s woman is playing equal role part in every work of life. He Praised that women are more confident in nature and are more vocal and guardian of their rights as they expect to get returns of their taxes and they being a part of the tax net have not only contributed in increasing the tax revenue but have also put extensive responsibility on us to deliver on women related issues.