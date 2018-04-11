PRA awards for high tax payers

Lahore

Punjab Revenue Authority organized a ceremony in connection with the ‘Tax Day’, celebrated by the Government of Punjab. PRA announced awards of appreciation for the highest tax payers on this occasion. TopCity-1, the smart housing project of twin-cities was also awarded for paying the highest tax. COO TopCity-1, Brig. (R) Sikander Khan received the award and reiterated the company’s vision and mission to contribute in the economy of Pakistan.

He also emphasized on the CEO Kunwar Moeez Khan belief of fair business practices as he is also one of the highest taxpayer businessmen of Islamabad. While addressing to the media after the ceremony, Brig. (R) Sikander Khan stated that by entering into a new phase of development and mega projects being launched at TopCity-1, it will again stand out in the next year’s active taxpayers list and will continue playing its role in this significant economic contribution.

All awarded entities were invited at the ceremony held at PRA office Rawalpindi. Government of Punjab celebrates this day by holding tax sensitization events to acknowledge the contributions of highest contributors.—PR