PRA attaches accounts of LESCO to recover Rs230m

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has attached the accounts of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) to recover Rs230 million. The attachment was made for not withholding of sales tax on different services. LESCO has filed an appeal before the appropriate forum that lead to a settlement between the two sides and the amount was reduced to Rs 230 million. However, LESCO failed to deposit the said amount and PRA attached its accounts after the lapse of deadline and recovered due amount. PRA spokesperson said the Authority would carry out similar action against other public and private sector organizations in future.