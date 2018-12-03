PR to Observe December as ‘fuel Saving Month’

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The Pakistan Railways has decided to observe December as fuel saving month and unnecessary use of fuel will be curtailed. This was announced by PR Divisional Superintendent (DS), Lahore, M Sufyan Sarfaraz Dogar in a seminar held at Old Engine Shed on Monday.

Addressing the seminar, the DS said that oil (fuel) was vital for Railways and the operational staff could play an important role in the fuel saving goal. He ordered the staff to ensure implementation of the directions for fuel saving especially in railway yard and during shunting.” Locomotives should be turned off when not working,” he said.

The official said that Railway workers and officers were determined to work for progress of this department under the mission of Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad.

