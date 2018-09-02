PR to introduce two new trains from Sept 15

Pakistan Railways is all set to introduce two new trains including Margala Express (Lahore-Rawalpindi-Lahore) and Mianwali Railcar (Rawalpindi-Mianwali-Rawalpindi) from September 15.

According to the PR sources on Sunday, the Margala Express train would leave Margala (Islamabad) railway station at 7:20pm and reach Rawalpindi at 7:45pm, and then on its onward journey, it will leave Rawalpindi at 8pm and reach Lahore at 12:15 am in the night after a short stoppage at Chaklala railway station.—APP

