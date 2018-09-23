PR to charge dam fund surcharge from Sept 25

Staff Reporter

Pakistan Railways (PR) will charge dam fund surcharge, Re 1, Rs 2 and Rs 10 on the tickets of economy and business class from September 25.

PR on the directive of Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has decided to increase fares for all classes for contribution to Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand dam fund.

According to a PR spokesman, ticket prices will be increased in order to play a vital role in dam fund contribution.

He informed that Re 1 will be charged on the purchase of Economy Class ticket worth Rs 100 and Rs 2 for tickets worth more than Rs 100.

An additional amount of Rs 10 will be charged on A/C class ticket. The collected amount will be transferred to Dam Fund on monthly basis, he added.

No category would be exempted from the surcharge, be it the privilege ticket order issued to railway staff according to their pay scale, free privilege passes, military vouchers, E-Ticketing, computerised tickets, paper card or general tickets, blank tickets which are issued in case of non-availability of card tickets besides current reservations.

