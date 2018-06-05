PR replaces old signals with CBIS at 22 stations

Islamabad

Pakistan Railways (PR) has replaced old mechanical signaling with Computerized Interlocking System (CBIS) at 22 railway stations to prevent accidents and ensure smooth train operation from Mirpur Mathelo to Shehdapur.

“The work at the Bin Qasim Station is near to completion that will help improve the trains operations and ensure safety of passengers,” an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP on Monday.

Regarding the Shahdara-Lodhran project, he said as many as 15 railway stations had become operational after being upgraded with modern signaling system, while work on the remaining stations would be completed by the end of 2018. He said that after the completion of the project, the line capacity of Karachi to Lahore Main Line (ML-I) will increase from 36 trains to 100 per day.

After the activation of new signaling system, the number of passengers in cargo trains would increase, resulting in increased revenue and better operation management, he added. To a question, the official said that Pakistan Railways had introduced a Trains Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) to prevent accidents at unmanned level crossings.

He said that five sets will be installed shortly and kept under observation after which commercial production for installing the system at the remaining level crossings will be commenced.—APP