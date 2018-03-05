PR to provide better cargo services

Islamabad

Divisional Superintendent Rawalpindi, Pakistan Railways Abdul Maalik on Saturday said that business community was playing leading role in the economic development of the country and Pakistan Railways would provide them better cargo services to facilitate growth of business activities. He visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) along with Dr. Tahir Bukhari, Chief Transportation Manager, Railways HQs, Lahore to discuss how Pakistan Railways could help them in cargo transportation. He said due to the good efforts of current Federal Railways Minister, Pakistan’s Railways revenue has been improved from Rs.18 billion three years back to Rs.40 billion and the next target was to take it to Rs.50 billion. However, he said that Pakistan’s Railways annual expenditure was Rs.75 to 80 billion due to which it was still in deficit. Abdul Maalik said that Pakistan Railways have purchased 1800 new locomotives of 4000 horse power each from US with a load capacity of 60 ton each to provide better cargo services to its customers. He said under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), $8.2 billion would be spent for Pakistan Railways in three phases to improve its infrastructure and systems. He hoped that with its upgradation, railways would provide smart services to the private sector. He said that the purpose of his visit to ICCI was to interact with business community in order to identify their problems and consult with them how to provide them better cargo services. He assured that efforts would be made resolve all highlighted issues of business community. Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Naveed, Acting President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that Pakistan Railways has key role in the growth of business activities as it provided cheapest mode of goods transportation. However, he said with the passage of time, the share of Pakistan Railways in freight transport has dwindled. He said Pakistan Railways enjoyed 73% share in freight transport from 1955 to 1960, but its current share has significantly come down. He stressed that Pakistan Railways should take urgent measures to restore its old glory and provide better cargo services to the private sector that will not only facilitate the growth of business activities, it will also improve its own revenue.—TNS