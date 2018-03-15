PR Police set up stall at Police Summit

The Pakistan Railways Police set up a stall of modern weapons, uniforms and bomb-disposal instruments in the National Police Summit organised at Jinnah Convention Centre Islamabad.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, Inspector General of PRP Dr Mujeebur Rehman Khan visited the National Police Summit where stalls were set up by different departments.

The IG PRP appreciated the staff on setting up a beautiful stall and gave away certificates and cash prizes.

Earlier, the IG PRP discussed professional matters and security of the railways network in a meeting with Secretary Railways Board Zubair Shafi Ghauri and Secretary Establishment Maroof Afzal.—APP

