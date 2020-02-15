PR police alerted for KCR restoration

STAFF REPORTERS LAHORE/ISLAMABAD The Pakistan Railways (PR) police have been directed to stay alert during the operation for restoration of Karachi Circular Railways (KCR). According to a press release, issued here on Friday, Railways Police DIG Operations Shehzad Akbar has directed SP Karachi division to provide all-out cooperation to the railways and the local police to get railway land vacated from grabbers. A heavy deployment of the PR police had been made to avoid any untoward incident at the site. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Railways on Friday announced to introduce a new shuttle train service between Lahore and Gujranwala. According to a railway spokesperson, the shuttle train service being launched on the directives of Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed. The fare of the shuttle service will be Rs100, he said in a statement. It must be noted that last month, Sheikh Rasheed announced that Pakistan Railways will introduce a new shuttle train between Lahore and Gujranwala from the next month. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch the Gujranwala