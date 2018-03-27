PR allocates 96pc budgetary amount for ongoing projects

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Ministry of Railways has allocated 96% of the total amount for the completion of ongoing projects and 4% for the new projects. The most of the running projects would be completed during current financial year.

Ministry of Railways officials while briefing the National Assembly Standing Committee on Railways, Monday, was further briefed that Ministry had proposed an amount of Rs.7.300 million for the ongoing and new projects.

Committee met here with .Ramesh Lal in the chair to discuss budgetary proposals relating to the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the financial year, 2018-19 of the Ministry of Railways. It was informed that the Ministry has proposed an amount of Rs.7.300 billion for the ongoing and new projects.

The Committee recommended that the projects of Pakistan Railways may be given priority by the government, specially the Main Line 2 (ML-2) for its early completion.