PQTG uses Oracle cloud to safeguard data

Khalid Butt

Lahore

Pak Qatar Takaful Group Limited (PQTG), the first and largest family Takaful Company in Pakistan, has successfully deployed Oracle Cloud to help protect its business and provide Disaster Recovery (DR). This helps ensure that Pak Qatar Takaful Group will be able to safeguard itself and maintain or quickly resume mission-critical functions in the event of a disaster, minimizing the impact on business users and customers.

Pak-Qatar Takaful Group Limited provides financial services to over 550,000 individual and 1100 corporate clients through 60+ branches in 41 cities across Pakistan and via modern web portals and mobile applications. Pak Qatar Takaful Group Limited also prides itself on being a progressive, technology-driven company committed to providing customers with modern web and mobile channels to help them keep in touch 24/7, so ensuring business continuity round the clock is essential. As such the company wanted to put a disaster recovery (DR) solution in place to support its mission critical applications and databases. This needed to be done with minimum downtime, draw on resources and cost.

“We needed a reliable and highly available disaster recovery solution with real-time replication and immediate accessibility, but the cost of traditional DR was too high. Setting up our DR on Oracle Cloud made sense as it is a cost effective and technically viable option,” said Muhammad Umair, Head of IT – Pak Qatar Takaful Group. “Pak Qatar has already implemented most of its mission critical business applications on Oracle’s technology platform. In this particular case we have already done a successful DR drill and we are confident that in case of any mishap, our business will not get impacted.”

Pak Qatar Takaful Group Limited is using Oracle Cloud Platform services, including Oracle Database Cloud and Oracle Java Cloud, as well as Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to support its disaster recovery solution. Oracle Cloud offers a great alternative for hosting standby databases and applications for businesses who do not have a DR site or who prefer not to deal with the cost or complexity of managing a remote data center. Existing production databases and applications remain within the customer’s data center, with standby databases and applications used for DR in the Oracle Cloud. Disaster Recovery on the Oracle Cloud eliminates the costs and complexity of owning and managing a remote facility as well as the capital expense of standby systems and software.