PQTG participates in APCPCI at Gwadar

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pak-Qatar Takaful Group (PQTG), Pakistan’s Pioneer and Largest Takaful Group recently participated in the 10th All Pakistan Chambers Presidents’ Conference (APCPCI) organized by Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCCI) at Gwadar – 2018

Pak-Qatar Takaful Group was the sponsor of the conference. The two-day 10th APCPC moot adopted joint declaration with an aim to promote business and trade activities throughout the country as without a stable economy the goal of self-sufficiency could not be achieved.

The participants of 10th All Pakistan Chambers Presidents’ Conference (APCPCI) Gwadar—2018 discussed CPEC and its possible impacts on Inter and Intra-Regional trade, connectivity and regional trade integration, Trade and Investment opportunities in Pakistan, Inter-regional trade barriers (Tariff and non-tariff barriers) and settlement of international trade disputes.

The Conference enlightened the participants about the potential of Pakistan’s most vital project and help in further identifying areas where improvements are required and the recent developments in this regard.

The aim of this year’s conference was to develop a common platform for all Chambers to collectively raise economic issues at national level, provide suggestions to the government related to trade policy, business environment and all other issues directly or indirectly affecting the businesses and industrial activities.

The conference was attended by key government dignitaries including Minister of State for Finance, Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan, National Security Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd) Nasser Khan Janjua, and representatives from more than 40 chambers of Commerce across Pakistan, Vice President Khalid Farooq Qazi, Group Leader Suhail Altaf former presidents, members of the executive committee, representatives from Gwadar Port and Chamber of Commerce and a large of traders and industrialists.