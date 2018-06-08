PQFTL distributes 28pc surplus in 2017

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited (PQFTL) – the first and largest dedicated Takaful enterprise in Pakistan’s has announced the distribution of 28 percent surplus among its Individual Family Takaful Participants (Direct Sales Force-DSF) for the year 2017.

With this declaration of Surplus, PQFTL is the only Takaful operator in Pakistan to declare distributable Surplus for Individual Family Takaful in all ten years of its operations.

The single-rate method has been adopted to calculate the Surplus and will be distributed amongst the participants through a defined manner in relation to the “Cumulative Net Contribution’ received in the IFTPF (Individual Family Takaful Participant Fund) by each participant.

Furthermore, the actual distribution of surplus will be carried out only to those Participants leaving the pool during the year 2018, by way of Permanent Withdrawal, Death or Maturity of the memberships.

Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited is the only Takaful Operator in the country, which has been consistently declaring distributable surplus for Individual Family Takaful, every year, over the past ten years of its operations.

It is important to note that in the year 2008, PQFTL had declared a surplus of 10%, which has seen consistent growth to reach 28% in the year 2017.

The following graph depicts the trend of Surplus Rate from the year 2008 till the year 2017.