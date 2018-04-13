PQFT, DIB achieves Rs3b mark in BancaTakaful business

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

Pak-Qatar Family Takaful has achieved yet another milestone by generating over Rs. 3 billion BancaTakaful business with its first partner Dubai Islamic Bank. The 9-year-old business portfolio that commenced in October 2009 has now crossed PKR 3.05 Billion with 9,000 customers across Pakistan availing various BancaTakaful products via Dubai Islamic Bank.

Pak-Qatar Family Takaful, Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan and FWU AG Pakistan recently celebrated over Rs 3 Billion milestone BancaTakaful relationship as business partners offering Takaful products nationwide. A special ceremony was held by Pak-Qatar Family Takaful, Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan and FWU AG Pakistan to mark this milestone at DIB’s BancaTakaful Family Gala 2018.

The CEO of Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan, Junaid Ahmed, CEO of Pak-Qatar Family Takaful, Nasir Ali Syed and Country Head FWU AG Pakistan Branch, M. Azam Khan were present at the occasion along with senior management teams of respective organizations.

Pak-Qatar Family Takaful offers a wide range of Sharia Compliant protection and saving products to its clients. Pak-Qatar Takaful Group (PQTG) – the first and largest dedicated Takaful enterprise in Pakistan’s Islamic Finance industry, comprises of Shari’ah-Compliant ventures like; Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Ltd. (PQFTL), Pak-Qatar General Takaful Ltd. (PQGTL) and Pak-Qatar Investments Ltd. (PQIL). These ventures are driven by modern technology and a service-culture, to achieve the fastest growth and high-credibility, by providing innovative Takaful solutions since 2007.

Pak-Qatar Takaful Group’s shareholders include some of the strongest financial institutions in the state of Qatar, including; Qatar Islamic Insurance Company (QIIC), Qatar International Islamic Bank (QIIB).