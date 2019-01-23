PQA’s CBA opposes award of tugs’ manning contract to Bahria Foundation

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Port Qasim Authority (PQA) has decided to award the manning contract of tug boats and pilot boats to Bahria Foundation, which would cost Rs310 million/annum to the ministry.

The decision was taken in view of acute shortage of staff at Marine Operations & Operations Departments of PQA. Peoples Labour Union, the combined bargaining agency (CBA) of Port Qasim Authority (PQA) in a letter to Ministry of Maritime Affairs recommended that the tugs and pilot bots should be manned through the staff of PQA, which would save around Rs290 million.

It may be mentioned here that manning contract for two tug boats, 2 pilot boats and three surveillance boats was awarded to Bahria Foundation in 2005 for two years. During this period one of the surveillance boats was destroyed. People Labour Union noted that despite of staff shortage three tugs including two pilot boats were being handled by PQA’s own staff with all satisfaction.

“It is pointed out that in 2005 the manning contract for seven crafts including two tug boats, two pilot boats and three surveillance boats was awarded to Bahria Foundation. But, PQA lost these assets in two years due to poor performance of Bahria Foundation,” the letter noted.

Since PQA has changed the existing shift system and now onwards, the crafts would be handled round the clock, a minor additional package to employees of PQA crafts would ensure satisfactory operations. Peoples Labour Union urged the Ministry of Maritime Affairs to refrain PQA from this agreement with the Bahria Foundation, so that the crafts could be manned by PQA staff.

