PPSC cancels PMS exam to be held on May 16 amid protests

LAHORE – Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) on Friday postponed exams to be held on May 16 in the wake of the deteriorating law and order situation in the country.

A spokesperson of the commission announced that the exams scheduled to be held on May 16 (Tuesday) in Punjab have been canceled following protests against the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.

PPSC spokesperson added that a new date for the PMS exam will be announced later.