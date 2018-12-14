PPSA donates hearing aids among 35 disabled







Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The under training officers at Pakistan Provincial Services Academy (PPSA) here Thursday donated hearing aids to 35 students with disabilities enabling them to utilize their full capabilities and skills for country’s development in more effective way.

The aids were distributed during a special ceremony held at PPSA where former Chief Secretary KP Abdullah was chief guest. Director General PPSA, Nighat Mehrooz, under training PMS, Mid Career and Senior Management Course officers of different provinces, parents and students attended.

In his key note address, former Chief Secretary KP Abdullah said donation of hearing aids among students suffering from hearing problems was a positive endeavour of PPSA officers.

“Special children have a lot of potential to excel in education viz a viz play role in the country’s development and provision of such free of cost facilities would provide them great relief in accomplishment of their future endeavours.”

Abdulah said,“today event has showed Pakistan is in safe hands. The nation has great expectations from officers to take quick decisions for resolution of their problems, progress and development of the country.”

Director General PPSA, Nighat Mehroz said idea of donation of hearing aids was conceived by a group of PMS officers during their professional training imparted in dealing with issues of persons with disabilities in fields.







