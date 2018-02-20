PPP’s threat to destabilise GB

AFTER allegedly playing a role to bring down PML-N government in Balochistan, Peoples Party has vowed to repeat the exercise in Gilgit-Baltistan. Its leaders from GB announced to move a no-confidence motion against incumbent Chief Minister Hafeezur Rehman claiming that it has support of other opposition members and also some members of PML-N.

Neutral observers and analysts believe that PML-N governments not only delivered satisfactorily at Islamabad and Punjab but also in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, where for the first time a number of infrastructure and other mega projects aimed at genuine socio-economic transformation of these regions have been launched. Moving vote of no-confidence is perfectly within the law but what matters is motives of such a move. PPP was, no doubt, a force to be reckoned with in Northern Areas and that is why it formed the last Government with Mehdi Shah as Chief Minister. It was, however, because of the dismal performance of his Government that PPP was defeated thoroughly in 2015 elections and even its Chief Minister could not save his seat. The intention to bring about a change has been expressed at a time when Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has reportedly made a landmark decision to do away with GB and Kashmir Councils, a move towards strengthening self-rule and autonomy of both GB and Azad Kashmir. These Councils were considered to be tools in the hand of Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan for remote-controlled management of these regions and, therefore, their scrapping would surely be welcomed by people of these areas. By opposing the move, PPP has expressed its support for status quo at the expense of interests of people of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir. As GB is assuming special importance and significance because of CPEC, people should discourage all efforts aimed at destabilising the region.

