PPP’s Saeed Ghani calls Kamran Tessori ‘suicide bomber’

Pakistan People’s Party leader Saeed Ghani called on Monday former party member and Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan’s new member Kamran Tessori a ‘suicide bomber’, adding that wherever Tessori goes, destruction follows.

Following the infighting in the MQM, the PPP leader also commented on the situation and said that MQM members have initiated infighting as they do not trust each another.

He said that the MQM members are making ground so that they can put the blame on others later on for the chaos in their party.

While defending the statement of other PPP leaders, Saeed Ghani said that being a political party the PPP will take benefit from the situation. Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah earlier said that keeping in view the current situation, the PPP will have its candidates contest from every constituency.

While commenting on the MQM-P leader Farooq Sattar, Murad said that if he showed interest to join the PPP then the final decision will be taken by the party leadership. The latest episode of infighting between two factions of the party started over the issue of distribution of party tickets for next month’s Senate elections, with one group opposing Sattar’s nomination of relative newcomer Kamran Tessori over seasoned party leader.—INP

