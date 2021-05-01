PPP’s Qadir Mandokhel declared winner in NA-249 by-polls

Staff Reporter Karachi

The Pakistan People’s Party bagged victory in the NA-249 Karachi by-election held on Thursday, defeating the Pakistan Muslim League-N contender by 683 votes.

According to the official results, PPP candidate Qadir Khan Mandokhel secured 16,156 votes against Miftah Ismail’s 15,473.

Surprisingly, the now proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan stood third as its candidate Allama Nazir Ahmed secured 11,125 votes.

The results further stated that the Pak Sarzameen Party candidate Mustafa Kamal bagged 9,227 votes.

To the surprise of many, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, which had won the seat in the last general elections, came fifth in the race.

Amjad Afridi could manage only 8,922 votes. The seat was last held by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement candidate Muhammad Mursaleen, who now received 7,511 votes.

The results also stated that the voter turnout remained 21.61 per cent in the constituency and the total votes cast were 73,471 out of 339,591 votes registered in the area.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan on Friday rejected allegations of slow vote count in the NA-249 by-poll that saw PPP candidate Qadir Mandokhel securing the seat.

“All presiding officers timely reached the office of returning officer and submitted the form 45 of each polling station,” the election body said adding that the results were compiled using the form 45.

Meanwhile, Amraiz Khan from Lahore reports Maryam Nawaz hinted to challenge the by-elections results of the NA-249 constituency in Karachi where Pakistan People’s Party candidate won the polls.

She slammed the political opponents in a Twitter message, saying that the tactics to defeat her political party will be exposed soon.

The PML-N VP threatened that the lion could not be hunted down so easily, adding that they should remember it and wait for the response.

She said that PML-N will take back the right of the citizens. Maryam said that the political party will accept defeat if it is the decision of the citizens.

Maryam Nawaz added that PML-N will fight against every decision taken by stealing ballot boxes and vote-rigging. ‘Make no mistake about it.’

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said the election had been “stolen” from her party.

“The Election Commission should have withheld the results of this controversial election,” she said.