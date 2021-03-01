PPP’s Palwasha Khan declared eligible to contest Senate polls

KARACHI – The Sindh High Court election tribunal on Monday declared Pakistan Peoples Party candidate Palwasha Khan eligible for the Senate Elections 2021.

In today’s hearing, the petitioner told the court that Palwasha’s vote was unlawfully transferred from Punjab to Sindh. “She hid the details of her assets and misrepresented herself and shouldn’t be allowed to contest the elections,” he told the tribunal.

In response, the court said the petitioner should instead look into Article 62 [a person cannot be qualified as a member of the national or provincial legislatures if he is not ‘Sadiq and Ameen’ – truthful and trustworthy] and 63 [disqualifications for membership of Parliament] of the Constitution of Pakistan.

It allowed Khan to contest the upcoming elections.

Earlier, unidentified attackers opened fire at the Palwasha Khan’s residence in Gulistan-e-Johar of the Sindh capital. The PPP leader later registered an FIR against the attack.