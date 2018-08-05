PPP’s Nabil Gabol gets into brawl with passenger at Karachi airport

KARACHI : A video has surfaced showing Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Nabil Gabol getting into a brawl with a passenger at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

The PPP leader and a citizen purportedly exchanged heated words at the airport but the argument turned ugly when the former pushed the latter to the ground.

In the video circulating in media, the citizen can be seen calling out security personnel standing nearby, but no one comes to his rescue.

It is yet not clear as what was the bone of contention between the two. No first information airport (FIR) of the incident has been registered.

