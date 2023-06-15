PPP’s Murtaza Wahab elected mayor of Karachi

Bilawal felicitates Murtaza Wahab

Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) Barrister Murtaza Wahab was elected as mayor of Karachi by securing 173 votes on Thursday, defeating his rival with a margin of 12 votes.

According to unofficial result, his rival Jamaat-e-Islami’s Hafiz Naeemur Rehman could bag 161 votes. PPP’s Salman Abdullah Murad also defeated JI’s Saifur Rehman in election for Karachi’s deputy mayor by grabbing 173 votes.

As the atmosphere was peaceful inside the City Council, outside the PPP and JI supporters clashed using batons and bricks.

Earlier, the voting to elect mayor and deputy mayor was held at the Karachi Arts Council through show of hands.

In total, 333 member voters participated in the polling in the City Council auditorium, 173 out of them belonged to PPP, while 160 were from JI and PTI. As many as 31 members were absent.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday congratulated Barrister Murtaza Wahab on his election as Mayor of Karachi and Salman Abdullah Murad on being successfully elected as Deputy Mayor Karachi.

In a felicitation message, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said, today Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has achieved a historic victory and this triumph is the success of the whole of Pakistan.”

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that this success was the result of the long untiring struggle and sacrifices of the “Jiyalas” of Karachi. The politics of hatred and division in the economic hub of the country reached its logical end, he added.—AFP