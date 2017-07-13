PPP’s Moazzam Jatoi, Amir Yar Waran join PTI

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Two PPP leaders from Punjab announced their switch to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday. Former PPP minister Moazzam Jatoi and former MNA Amir Yar Waran met PTI Chairman Imran Khan at his Bani Gala residence and formally announced their joining of his party. PTI Secretary general Jehangir Tareen met with the former PPP leaders, and the three then met Khan in Banni Gala. Shah Mahmood Qureshi was also present at the meeting between Khan, Jatoi and Waran. The two leaders claimed to have full faith in PTI and the party mandate, and the PTI chief welcomed them into his party.

