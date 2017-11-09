PPP’s Farhatullah Babar resigns from accountability law committee

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Senator Farhatullah Babar on Thursday forwarded his resignation from the Parliamentary Committee on National Accountability Law.

Talking about his resignation, Babar told that his party refused to accept his stance on the matter of reforms in National Accountability Law which is why he believes he has no basis to stay as a member of the committee.

He expressed his disagreement with the party’s senior leadership saying that they didn’t accept his suggestions.

The senator had earlier resigned from the Senate s Standing Committee on Defence and was replaced by PPP s Farooq H. Naek.

Orignally published by INP