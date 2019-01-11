PPP’s Arbab, Asma Alamgir indicted for corruption

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

An accountability court has indicted former federal minister Dr Arbab Alamgir and his wife Asma Alamgir, a former MNA, in a reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for possessing assets beyond means.

A brief altercation erupted between the party workers who tried to enter the accountability court premises and the police when the couple arrived at the court. However, the cops deployed outside the court controlled the situation.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has alleged that both the suspects accumulated assets to the tune of Rs332 million, which were disproportionate to their known sources of income. The couple claimed innocence and stated that all their assets were acquired through known sources.

The NAB-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa further alleged that during investigation, it was revealed that both of the suspects accumulated huge assets worth millions of rupees disproportionate to their income. As per the reference, the inquiry was authorised on November 4, 2015 that was subsequently converted into investigation with the approval of NAB executive board on January 12, 2018.

NAB said in its probe which was surfaced that the suspects accumulated movable and immovable assets including a house in G-11/3 Islamabad; 10-kanal land at Mauza Shah Alladitta, Islamabad; a bungalow in F-7/2 Islamabad; prize bonds; a land rover vehicle and several bank transactions.

Asma Alamgir has also served an adviser to then prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani. The accountability court in Peshawar has summoned four witnesses on January 24 to commence the trial.

The reference is pertaining to the assets in Pakistan, whereas, supplementary reference regarding their foreign assets will also be filed after receipt of documentary evidence. On Nov 8, 2018, the Peshawar High Court had disposed of a writ petition filed by Asma Alamgir against issuance of frequent call-up notices to her by NAB.

