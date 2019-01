Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Thursday organised a cake-cutting ceremony to celebrate the 91st birth anniversary of the party founder, the late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB), at the Punjab Assembly. PPP Parliamentary leader Hassan Murtaza cut the cake while all PPP MPAs in the assembly were present. The participants paid tributes to services of ZAB for democracy and the country.—APP

