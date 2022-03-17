PPP writes to DG ISI: seeks probe into drone incident

Islamabad: The Pakistan People’s Party on Wednesday wrote a letter to the Director-General ISI Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum requesting him to launch a transparent investigation into the incident when Asifa Bhutto-Zardari was hit by drone of a private news channel during their long march at Khanewal.

The letter was composed by the party’s Secretary-General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari on behalf of the party to the DG ISI.

Bilawal’s sister Asifa Bhutto-Zardari was hit in the face by a drone camera that belonged to a private news channel, and, as a result, she suffered a substantial injury in the incident. She was rushed to a hospital and the matter was reported at the Khanewal Police Station.

The PPP now seeks intelligence to conduct a transparent investigation into the incident. They expressed their deep concerns in the letter written to the DG ISI.

