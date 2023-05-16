PPP writes to CEC to complete formation of local govts

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has urged the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of Pakistan to immediately complete the process of the formation of local governments in Sindh by holding the leftover elections for the reserved seats and the offices of mayor, deputy mayor, chairman and vice-chairman of municipal agencies.

Taj Haider, incharge of the central election cell of the PPP, sent a letter to the CEC on Monday, in which he said the local government elections in four divisions of Sindh were held almost a year back.

He added that the local government polls in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions were delayed due to the devastations caused by heavy rains and floods in the province.