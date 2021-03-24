PPP workers to accompany Maryam during NAB appearance

Observer Report Lahore

In a big development, Pakistan People’s Party Central Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira on Wednesday said that party workers of PPP will accompany Maryam Nawaz Sharif when she will appear before the National Accountability Bureau on March 26.

The development came after Pakistan Muslim League-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah telephoned Qamar Zaman and asked to participate in the Pakistan Democratic Movement rally to be held in connection with Maryam Nawaz’s appearance before NAB.

During the telephonic conversation, the Qamar Zaman assured Rana Sanaullah of PPP’s participation in the rally outside the NAB office on March 26.

Qamar Zaman Kaira said that he will himself lead the PPP caravan to the NAB Lahore office.

Pakistan Democratic Movement will show its political muscle outside the National Accountability Bureau office in Lahore during the appearance of Pakistan Muslim League-N vice president Maryam Nawaz.

The PDM head and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman will arrive in Lahore today. It emerged that Maulana Fazlur Rehman will also lead a rally towards NAB Lahore office.

The workers of other PDM parties will also gather outside the office of the anti-corruption watchdog.