Staff Reporter

Islamabad

TThe National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday handed over a questionnaire to Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in fake bank accounts case.

Bilawal appeared before the NAB’s investigation team, where after quizzing of 30 minutes, he was handed over a questionnaire comprising of 32 questions.

The PPP leader has been asked to submit his reply within two weeks till June 12.

Clashes broke out between hundreds of security personnel, police officers and PPP workers when they were barred at D-Chowk from entry towards the NAB headquarters. Police baton-charged the workers as they tried to march towards the bureau as Bilawal Bhutto appeared before the NAB.

A large number of party workers and leaders accompanied by Bilawal chanted slogan in favor of their leader and tried to reach the NAB office.

Police used water cannon to stop PPP workers from moving forward. At D-chowk, while at lest 40 workers of the PPP were taken into custody and moved to the police station. Earlier, Bilawal accused the federal government of being intolerant of “constructive criticism and opposition voices”.

Fearing unrest over the PPP leaders’ appearance before the anti-graft watchdog today, police personnel were directed to prevent PPP workers from leaving their respective areas and entering the federal capital.

The notification said that PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is expected to appear [at] National Accountability Bureau Headquarters on Wednesday. “It is expected that a large number of political workers will gather from different parts of the country which may end up creating law and order situation. Therefore it is requested that home secretaries of K-P and Punjab may be appointed to direct their CPO/ DPO/ DC to stop said workers to enter inside the Islamabad Capital Territory.”