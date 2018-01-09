PPP worked for elimination of poverty in Pakistan: Bilawal

SUKKUR : Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has urged the people to decide whether they wish for plantation drives in the country like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government did, metro projects of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) or elimination of poverty which PPP aspires to do.

Bilawal addressed a PPP rally in Sukkur Monday and in his speech, he said that the entire world acknowledges the success of Benazir Income Support Programme and that the project would be expanded after PPP comes to power in General Elections 2018.

Local organisations play a vital role in a democratic setup, he said.

PPP worked for elimination of poverty in Pakistan whereas the government of ruling PML-N took stern actions against NGOs and charities. He also said that PPP is cooperating with NGOs which are working for social causes.

PPP chairman said that Government of Sindh is collaborating with welfare foundations for the betterment of the people and that the provincial government took the best steps possible to eliminate poverty.

Women were empowered through interest-free loans and around 97 percent of the women returned the due loans.

Bilawal recalled that former chief minister (CM) of Sindh Qaim Ali Shah initiated a project for provision of better health facilities to the people. PPP chairman said that all the mothers in Pakistan seem late Benazir to him.

Orignally published by NNI