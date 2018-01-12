PPP won’t be part of any move to dissolve PML-N govt: Zardari

Our Correspondent

Nawabshah

Pakistan People’s Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has said that neither his party will take any unconstitutional step nor become a part of any non-democratic move against the ruling PML-N government.

“The PPP is the founder of the 1973 Constitution; it will not support any non-democratic move,” Zardari said while addressing a news conference here on Thursday evening. “The Constitution does not mention any technocrat government,” he maintained.

Zardari further said, “I think that the elections of Senate will be held on time,” adding, “I will contest election from Nawabshah if the party awards me the ticket.”

The PPP co-chairman termed eight-year-old Zainab’s murder as failure of the Punjab government. On the alliance with Pakistan Awami Tehreek chief Tahirul Qadri, Zardari said his party will join the protest announced by the former, demanding resignations of the provincial chief minister and law minister.

Asif Ali Zardari said that in the next general elections, Nawaz Sharif and the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-N will be part of opposition.

“Nawaz’s B-team is incapable of solving issues,” said the former president. Zardari said that there is no prospect of a technocrat government in the Constitution.

The PPP co-chairman while referring to the turbulent Pakistan-US relations said that the new government will help have better relations between the two allies. It will be detrimental to let ties with the United States deteriorate, said the former president.

Zardari said that the provincial government has given funds worth Rs300 million for clean drinking water in Nawabshah, adding that the party will strive to provide better education and health facilities.