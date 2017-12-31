The women wing of PPP led by its Sindh President Shagufta Jumani has started membership drive in Mirpurkhas division.
In this connection a meeting was held at the residence of ex-MPA Shamim Ara Phanwar which was largely attended among others by MPA Nusrat Sultana Khawaja, MPA Khairun Nissa Mughal and others, said an announcement here Saturday.
The announcement said that a large number of women from Mithi, Umer Kot, Sanghar.—APP
PPP women wing starts membership drive
