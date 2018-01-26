PPP to win election 2018: Durrani

Our Staff Reporter

Shikarpur

Agha Siraj Khan Durrani, the speaker of Sindh Assembly, has rejected all propaganda being spread by the anti PPP factions that the Pakistan People’s Party would face tuff election to win forthcoming general elections and claimed big victory with major support of the masses and all other provinces including Punjab in ensuing general elections which would be held in 2018 because of Pakistan people’s Party (PPP) had been serving the people of the country without any discrimination in all respects and rendered many sacrifices for restoration of the democratic process in the country as well as Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and other PPP leaders and party workers also rendered their sacrifices of lives for the people to enable them to avail the democratic constitutional, legal and moral rights.

Speaker Sindh Assembly stated while addressing the mediamen in a “Tea Party” arranged by Shikarpur Sindhi Pathan Community and All Sindhi Pathan Youth (ASPY) Shikarpur at the residence of Chairman Special People Foundation Shikarpur Agha Muneer Khan Pathan, near Kiri Nawab Khan. The Sindh Assembly Speaker said the PPP has roots in the people who believe in the dynamic leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari therefore the PPP was not in the need of seeking support from any other political party to win the general election.

Agha Durrani said that was his personal thinking and decision to build his fate after leaving the PPP while no notification was issued in this regard so for by the party central leadership despite Agha Taimoor Khan joined the Sindh Grande Democratic Alliance GDA). Speaker Sindh Assembly said Malir SSP Rao Anwar and other members of team were booked on terrorism, murder and kidnapping charges in Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case while they were also nominated in the FIR lodged at the Sachal Police Station in Karachi on the complaint of Khan Muhammad Mahsud, the father of deceased Naqeebullah Mahsud, under concerned laws.