PPP will win general elections: Durrani

Zia Qureshi

Nawabshah

Pakistan Peoples Party would sweep the General Elections 2018 throughout the country as PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has won the hearts of Punjab. He was talking to media at the residence of elder of All Sindhi-Pathan Nawabshah community, Jan Muhammad Pathan. Durrani contradicted the allegations of horse trading leveled against PPP.

He said that other parties are attempting to show their hands are clean. He said that who fed how much quantity of grass to horses would be known soon but even if anyone have evidence of horse trading should show it. When asked Imran would contest from Karachi, Durrani said that it is Imran’s wish to contest general election from any part of the country but the factual position is that he would bag how many votes public would witness.

He said that PPP has always served the masses due to which public has identified failed politicians who had claimed ending of PPP. Speaking on differences erupted in MQM ranks; he said that PPP is neither making profit out of it not it is the party policy.