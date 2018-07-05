PPP will rout out remnants of dictatorship: Bilawal

Our Correspondent

Nawabshah

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari says July 5

will remain as ‘Black Day’ in the history of Pakistan when a dictator overthrew country’s first elected democratic government led by “Shaheed” Zulfikar Ali Bhutto 41 years ago.

The PPP Chairman said that dictator plotted to wipe out democracy and subjected democracy-loving people to worst form of inhuman torture and solitary confinements dragging the country into quagmire and people into nightmare, a message says.Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that dictator Zia failed to break Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto who embraced gallows proudly and laid an unprecedented example in recent human history by dedicating his life and death to the struggle for the rights of downtrodden and bare-foot people of the country.

PPP Chairman pointed out that dictator Zia promoted extremism and terrorism besides digging graves to bury the ideology and ideals of the founding fathers of the country.

He said that dictator tried to crush people’s struggle for restoration of democracy led by Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto but failed and eventually vanished into midair.

