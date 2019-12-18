PPP will only accept clean polls in future: Bilawal

Staff Reporter

Raiwind

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Wednesday that this was the last ‘selection’ as his party had decided to only accept transparent elections from now on.

Speaking to a PPP rally, the Bilawal said that people will have to decide whether they want an independent Pakistan or a country which is ruled by a puppet.

He said that it was unfortunate how the PPP which was projected to win with a two-third majority wasn’t able to do so due to rigging. “In 2007 our leader Benazir was martyred,” he said. “In 2013, Asif Zardari was the first one who said that this was an RO (returning officer) election,” he added.

Bilawal said that his party rejected the 2018 election results and had decided not to accept any polls in the future that will not be held transparently.

He said that the party had decided to mark former prime minister Benazir Bhutto’s death anniversary at Liaquat Bagh in Rawalpindi on December 27.