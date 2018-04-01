PPP will not tolerate ‘attack’ on 18th amendment: Bilawal Bhutto

SANGHAR : Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday warned that his party will not tolerate any “attack” on the 18th constitutional amendment which guarantees provincial autonomy.

“PML-N is trying to attack 18th amendment for it grants autonomy to provinces, they have not even given NFC award in five years, this amendment is the fruit of our years long struggle so we will not tolerate such attacks,” the PPP chief said while speaking to a party rally in Sanghar.

The PPP chairman also alleged that Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) is ruining the region and during its fifty-year rule while only PPP served the people.

“All development projects were initiated and completed in PPP rule,” added Bilawal.

The PPP supremo also criticised the ruling PML-N and PTI for fighting for political gains rather than serving people.

Later, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inaugurated the Benazir Bhutto Fresh Water Project to provide drinking water from Nara Canal to 85 villages of Achro Thar in the district.

Under the project, 56 kilometers main pipeline and 185 kilometers enroute lines have been laid to ensure water supply to 85 villages dotting the dry desert.

PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Ministers, PPP MNA from Sanghar Shazia Marri and others were present on the occasion.

Orignally published by NNI