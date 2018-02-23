PPP will not allow Nawaz to make a greater Punjab: Zardari

ISLAMABAD : Former President and Co Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Asif Ali Zardari on Friday said that PML N government has given nothing to Sindhis, Balochs and Pakhtuns during their four and half years tenure.

Addressing a press conference here, Zardari criticised the ruling party and former premier Nawaz Sharif for trying to whip up rhetoric against institutions.

“They are trying to whip up the rhetoric against the institutions and trying to provoke the public,” he said.

“Rebellion is being created in Punjab bureaucracy,” Zardari added.

He said that his party has never provoked conflict between institutions, adding that it never benefits the country to have weak institutions.Zardari said that PPP will not allow Nawaz Sharif to make a greater Punjab for him.

Replying to a question, he said that the elections will be held on time.

He said the ruling party’s claim that it is being “kicked out” of Senate elections is not true.

“You are [still in the race for] Senate elections, your candidates will contest independently,” Zardari , he added.

He added that his party has never provoked conflict between institutions, adding that it never benefits the country to have weak institutions. Commenting on the political crisis in the country, the former president said that Nawaz and Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif did the same against PPP in the 90s when the judiciary have verdicts against him.

Zardari claimed the government’s incompetence over the four years has allowed India to take advantage.

“We are ready if India attempts any misadventure” he added.

Continuing his tirade against Nawaz, Zardari said the former premier has not done anything other than business or for “commission”. “He has never given any province its due share,” the PPP co-chairman said.

Orignally published by INP