Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Shah has said that the PPP will have to “take a stand” if general elections were delayed.

The government has announced that assemblies will be dissolved on August 9, following which elections should be held within 90 days of the end of the assemblies’ tenure.

A day earlier, the Council of Common Interests (CCI) approved the results of the 2023 digital census, making it almost certain that general elections may not be held this year as a fresh delimitation, which may take months, has now become compulsory.

Although some of the ruling allies, including the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), earlier opposed holding the next general elections under the fresh census, its silence in the CCI meeting has raised questions.

In an interview with a news channel, which was aired on Saturday night, Shah — when asked about when he saw elections taking place — said that he initially believed that elections would take place on time in accordance with the Constitution.

However, he said that he had concerns after recent statements regarding polls being held according to the 2023 census. The interview was recorded prior to the CCI’s approval of results of the 2023 census.

The minister noted that the Constitution clearly stated that the delimitation had to take place, a process which took four months. “So I don’t see elections happening on November 12 or 13,” he said.

He added that the PPP would “take a stand” if there was a delay in polls.

When asked about the progress in the appointment of the caretaker premier, Shah said that it was important to follow the Constitution. He said that typically committees are formed to select the name of the caretaker prime minister. “Almost all parties are [included in the committee].