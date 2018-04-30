PPP will free Karachi from ‘Mustaqil Qaumi Musibat’: Bilawal

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday came down hard on political rival Muttahida Qaumi Movement, stating his party will free Karachi from ‘Mustaqil Qaumi Musibat’.

Taking a jibe at his party’s arch-rival MQM, while addressing a party rally at Liaquatabad’s Tanki Ground, he said Karachi’s mandate has always been hijacked by use of force.

“PPP is not the party of target killers or sector commanders. We didn’t run the city’s affairs on directions received from London,” he said, adding that if the founder of MQM was considered wrong for his political stance, so should his associates.

“We were against the politics of MQM-founder from day one. How could those who couldn’t be loyal to their leaders be loyal to you? They may have parted ways with him but they are still pursuing his political stance.”

The PPP chairman appealed to the people of Karachi to vote for him. He claimed that his party had continued to work for the city’s development even after its mandate was ‘stolen’.

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Turning the barrel towards Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Bilawal said Imran was pursuing the politics of hate introduced by the MQM leader.

“Imran and the MQM founder, both, are a reflection of one another. Karachi was controlled by London and now Imran is planning to run the affairs of Karachi from his residence in Bani Gala,” he said.

The PPP chairman taunted Imran for taking Liaquat Jatoi in his party’s fold.

“Imran has now added a politician to his party who is the only Sindh chief minister to be dismissed over corruption charges.”

Bilawal further said that certain forces did not like the relationship between the people of the city and the party.

“Seeds of hatred were sown to stop PPP in Karachi; you have witnessed what happened in the last 30 last years,” he said. “Only those who love Karachi can resolve the issues of this city.”

Stating that Karachi was his home, he said his party was not ready to tolerate lawlessness in the city.

“We brought peace in the city by launching the Karachi Operation under Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah against terrorists and militant wings,” said the PPP chief.

Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had said that the PPP established peace in the city without shedding the blood of innocents and the people of the metropolis will never forgive people who torched down the Baldia factory.

“All developmental work in Karachi was executed under PPP’s tenure,” Shah said, adding that people of Karachi should support his party which was willing to serve them.

Taking a jibe at the PTI chief, he said that only the Bhuttoists, not Imran, can serve the people.

“Imran Khan is a cricketer, he should only play cricket,” he said.

Sindh CM said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Nawaz Sharif doesn’t even stay for a day in Karachi. Shah said that his party’s leader, Bilawal, was born in Karachi and the party is proud to take ownership of the city.

Party leader Sherry Rehman while lashing out at the incumbent government had said the thieving government had looted the national exchequer and burdened the nation with a huge debt.

Arrangements for rally According to the organisers, 30,000 chairs for party workers and supporters were set up along with a 120 by 40 feet stage at the rally ground.

Police had posted officials of the Special Security Unit on the route to the rally ground and inside the venue while 2,100 district police personnel were deployed to cover the event, including one SSP, five SPs, and 10 DSPs. Moreover, 100 female police officials were deployed for security duties.

A total of 100 police pickups and five bulletproof vehicles had patrolled around the site of the rally.