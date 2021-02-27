PPP will be the largest party in Senate: Zardari

Staff Reporter Karachi

Speaking about the upcoming Senate polls, former president Asif Ali Zardari on Friday said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) will form the majority in the Senate after elections are over.

“PPP’s elected MPs are my strength. I am proud of my party members, the incumbent government has to go,” he maintained while addressing the PPP members of Sindh Assembly and Senate nominees.

The former president was speaking on the occasion of a dinner party hosted by PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in honour of the party’s members of the Sindh Assembly.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani were present on the occasion as well. Provincial ministers, members of Sindh Assembly, and Senate election nominees were also present.