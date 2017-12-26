PPP waging struggle for Quaid’s vision: Bilawal

Staff Reporter

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that PPP was waging a struggle for Quaid-i-Azam’s Pakistan where all citizens are equal as per his vision and there is no discrimination on the basis of religion, caste, creed or ethnicity.

Addressing a Christmas cake cutting ceremony held at Bilawal House and also joined by the Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Senator Sherry Rehman, Saeed Ghani, PPP Minority Wing President Dr Lalchand Ukrani and Information Secretary Anthony Naveed.

Bishop Joseph Coutts Arch Diocese of Karachi and Reverend Riaz Masih, Vice Chairman of Church of Pakistan are also present on the occasion here on Monday.

The PPP Chairman said that December 25 is a day of double happiness as we are celebrating 141st birthday anniversary of the founder of the nation Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and Christmas festivities on the same day.

PPP would continue its struggle to achieve dreams of Quaid-i-Azam, he said, adding, PPP treats all the non-Muslim citizens equal as per our law and the constitution and won’t allow any discrimination against them.

Special prayers were offered on the occasion for the departed souls of martyrs of terrorist attack on Quetta Church last week.